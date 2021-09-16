{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Take a peek at what Blenheim Horse Trials’ CCI4*-S cross-country course has in store for young equine stars

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • The cross-country course for Blenheim Horse Trials’ CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses focuses on testing and educating young equine stars on the rise, compared to the CCI4*-L, which is run over a longer course and is more a test of stamina.

    The format is also slightly different. The short format four-star has showjumping on Saturday, while the long format horses tackle the cross-country course. The roles then reverse on Sunday, where the CCI4*-S horses finish their Blenheim campaign with cross-country, and the CCI4*-L competitors come out to showjump on the final day.

    The CCI4*-S cross-country phase is held on Sunday (19 September), starting at 11am. It features 20 questions, made up of approximately 34 jumping efforts. The exact number depends on the routes riders choose to take, as there are options at some fences.

    The 2021 running of the event marks David Evans’ fifth year as course designer of the CCI4*-S young horse class at Blenheim Horse Trials. He took over the design of the course for the 2016 event, adding the long-format to his roster in 2017, and has been involved with the event for more than two decades.

    Take a look at the map of the cross-country course at the CCI4*-S Blenheim Horse Trials  for eight- and nine-year-old horses

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-S: cross-country course photos

    Fence 1: Voltaire Design flower tray
    Blenheim Horse Trials fence 1

    Fence 2: Cotswold Forage picnic table

    Fence 3: open oxer

    Fence 4: Stick Pile

    Fence 5ABC: Snow Centre log roll to corner


    Fence 6: Indiba roll top
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 12

    Fence 7AB: Ford log to double brush, plus part B alternative


    Fence 8: Ford angle brush
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 14

    Fence 9: Brush oxer

    Fence 10ABC: Stick pile combination fence

    Fence 11: Bridge open oxer

    Fence 12ABCD: Log roll to double brush and corner combination

    Fence 13: Jockey Club table

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 18

    Fence 14ABC: Rail, ditch and birds nest

     

    Fence 15: British Horse Society log

    Fence 16: Target Feeds flower spread

    Fence 17ABC: Horse Rail picnic table to arrowhead

    Fence 18: Brush ditch

    Fence 19ABC: Cub Cadet double of houses

    Fence 20: Pol Roger brush flower tray

    Finish

