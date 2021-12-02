Who won what last night, and other things the horse world is talking about right now





1. Who won big at the Horse & Hound awards?

Last night, nearly 300 equestrians gathered at Cheltenham Racecourse to celebrate the Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF. Big winners included Ben Maher and Tom McEwen, and all winners were voted for by Horse & Hound readers and followers – with more than 100,000 votes cast.

Find out about every winner

2. Allister Hood joins elite list of H&H winners

He won countless accolades at HOYS, producing more than 75 winners, and in 2017 he achieved a rare double at Hickstead, securing a supreme one-two. Last night, the equestrian community gathered at Cheltenham Racecourse to honour a lifetime of achievement for the greatest showman – Allister Hood.

Read the full story

2. Strong views on axing abandonment insurance

A decision by British Eventing (BE) to scrap the “poor value for money” abandonment insurance scheme in the interests of reducing costs for members has sparked strong debate. Some are supportive of the reduction in cost, others, particularly some event organisers, are concerned where this leaves them if providing a service that then cannot be delivered.

Read the full story

You may also want to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.