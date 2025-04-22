Whitaker and Stockdale switch saddles ahead of Royal Windsor’s exhibition polo match





Top showjumpers set themselves a new goal last week as they tried their hands at polo.

In the run-up to Royal Windsor Horse Show (15-18 May), Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker picked up sticks to take part in a competitive chukka.

Guards Polo Club instructors Ebe Sievwright and Jack Hyde coached the showjumpers, both ambassadors for the show, which again this year will feature an international exhibition polo match between Guards and the Azerbaijan team.

“The duo participated in an exclusive arena polo session, experiencing first-hand the pace, precision, and teamwork that make the sport so electrifying,” a spokesperson for Royal Windsor said, adding that the exhibition match will be a “thrilling contest” for spectators.

“As the smaller dimensions of the arena format of polo demand fast play and sharp strategy, the match offers a spectacular showcase of the sport – set against the spectacular backdrop of Windsor Castle.”

Joe’s team won the chukka three goals to one, after which the riders quaffed a glass of the show’s official champagne, Pol Roger, at country hotel Coworth Park.

“Arena polo is so different to showjumping, but the speed and intensity of it is incredible – I did not expect to enjoy it this much!” said Joe.

Jack agreed that it is a fast and technical sport.

“Once you get going, you really feel the adrenaline,” he said. “We had a great time – it’s definitely something I’d love to try again.”

The polo exhibition match takes place on the Saturday of the show (17 May).

