



Possible changes to whip rules in eventing

How whips are allowed to be used in eventing is under discussion in the latest international eventing rules revision – as are flag penalties and the subject of when horse and rider combinations are ready for the next level. The first draft of the 2026 rule change proposals has been published, as FEI eventing rules undergo a full review this year.

The US federation is calling for whips to only be allowed “to support the natural aids in encouraging the horse forward” and not to be used “to discipline”. The FEI eventing committee supported this and added that the whip is not to be used when its action is not related to a fence in cross-country or showjumping.

In addition the FEI also proposed that pressing a tired horse ought to mean an automatic 25 penalties – on top of the existing recorded warning.

National federations have until 26 August to give feedback on these and all other proposals. A final draft will be published in October, ahead of voting at the FEI general assembly on 7 November 2025.

Di Lampard on British showjumping success and why she isn’t retiring

Following a fabulous British team and individual silver British performance at the European Showjumping Championships, the British team performance manager Di Lampard talked to H&H’s Jennifer Donald about the pressure and the result.

Speaking on episode 167 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by D&H this month, Di reveals that she “can’t talk any better of the squad we took out there” to Spain.

Di was due to step down from her role as chef d’equipe after the Paris Olympics but she says that, after the devastating loss of her husband Dietmar Ackermann, she needed to carry on.

“I need to keep busy,” she says. “Home is very lonely without Dietmar. But the sport is what I love and it keeps me going – I know Dietmar would want that.”

Farewell to a true countrywoman

Gail Dunn, who has been described as a true countrywoman, has died aged 86.

Gail won the British Horse Society and Pony Club scholarship to the Porlock Vale Riding School, aged 17. In 1993 she was presented with the Cubitt Award for 20 years of volunteering for the Pony Club.

Gail was a subscriber to the Barlow Hunt for more than 40 seasons and knew every blade of grass in the Barlow country. In more recent years she car-followed with local packs of foxhounds and harriers, and went to Exmoor for spring hunting.

For many years she was on the local committee of the British Field Sports Society/Countryside Alliance. Volunteering, catering and commentating at hunt events and horse shows were a forte.

