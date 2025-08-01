



The Danish Equestrian Federation (DRF) will ban double bridles below level 4 in dressage from 1 September 2025, as part of new horse welfare reforms. Level 4 is roughly equivalent to Britain’s advanced medium.

“The change is part of a professionally based development of the sport, where the rider’s preparation and the horse’s welfare go hand in hand,” said a spokesperson from the DRF’s Dressage Committee.

“The committee supports the fact that this adjustment supports a more balanced progression in the education of both horse and rider.”

The wider ethical guidelines, which the ban is a part of, reinforce the principle that horse welfare must always come first, regardless of competitive or commercial pressures. “The horse’s welfare is paramount and must never be subordinate to competitive or commercial interests,” the guidelines state.

The guidelines were developed with input from researchers, veterinarians, and equestrian professionals, and will be regularly updated to reflect new research. They aim to establish a practical and ethical framework for the use of horses in both daily training and competition for all DRF members.

Training methods that risk physical or psychological harm, such as hyperflexion forced through rein pressure, excessive use of spurs or whips, or riding visibly distressed or unsound horses, are also banned.

Zero-tolerance to abuse

The DRF add that they will take a zero-tolerance approach to all cases of abuse. Officials are now required to intervene where welfare is compromised, and all violations must be formally reported. Sanctions for serious breaches include fines, suspensions, or exclusion from the sport.

“Compromising good horse welfare is never acceptable, whether it is deliberate or due to lack of knowledge or attention,” the guidelines continue.

DRF chairman, Kimi Nielsen, added: “It is the [DRF’s] ambition that Denmark both competes at the top level in terms of sport and at the same time stands as an international role model for the sport and for horse welfare in practice.”

These changes come in the context of broader efforts to reform equestrian sport in Denmark, driven by growing public scrutiny and calls for stricter regulation following two high-profile welfare controversies involving top dressage riders Andreas Helgstrand and Carina Cassøe Krüth. Andreas was the subject of a 2023 documentary that exposed harsh training methods, while Carina drew criticism after a video surfaced showing her striking a horse with a whip.

In response to growing public concern, the Danish Council on Animal Ethics – a government advisory body – issued a set of recommendations in December 2024. These included calls to ban the double bridle and the practice of riding horses behind the vertical.

Some changes have already taken effect. Since 1 January, nosebands have been optional at all dressage levels. Riders at lower levels may now compete in a bitless bridle, and the double bridle has become optional at higher levels.

11 initiatives to reform horse sport

Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen has presented 11 proposed initiatives aimed at reforming horse sport. These follow a review of welfare recommendations by both the Danish Council for Animal Ethics and the Danish Animal Welfare Service, carried out by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration..

Among the proposals are a ban on spurs and double bridles for inexperienced riders, with their use limited to those who have completed approved training in horse behaviour, pain indicators, and physiology. There would also be a requirement for professionals working with horses to undergo relevant animal welfare training.

The proposals call for better conditions for horses, including more opportunities for free movement in paddocks and social interaction with other horses. A national ban on hyperflexion is also under consideration.

“Unfortunately, we have seen cases where the welfare of horses has been disregarded in the pursuit of results,” Mr Jensen said. “As the responsible minister, I will not accept that. That is why we are tightening the rules and making it clearer what is allowed and what is not allowed when horses are used for sport.

“And if you break the rules, there must, of course, be consequences. At the same time, I will fight in the EU for the Danish rules to be raised to international standards. Because we must be able to compete on equal terms – and that must not happen at the expense of animal welfare.”

