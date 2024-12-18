The London International Horse Show 2024 dressage freestyle times for the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, have been released ahead of tomorrow evening’s performances (Thursday, 19 December).
The grand prix freestyle will determine the final standings for this leg of the Western European League World Cup qualifiers, with all riders starting on a blank slate.
While the top 15 riders from the grand prix typically qualify for the freestyle, a late withdrawal by Ireland’s Abi Lyle and Giraldo reduced the starting field to 14. This eliminated any risk of not making the final cut, as combinations only needed to achieve the minimum score of 60%, which all 14 riders did.
All eyes will be on the grand prix winner Becky Moody and her 10-year-old gelding Jagerbomb. Having scored 76.6% this morning to win the grand prix, they will be looking to cement their position at the top of the leaderboard when they take to the floor at 9.30pm.
Laura Tomlinson and her London debutant Soegaards Bon Royal will get the action underway at 7.25pm, while 2022 champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will look to improve on their third-place finish in the grand prix when they take to the floor at 9.10pm.
London International dressage freestyle times: British riders
- Laura Tomlinson and Soegaards Bon Royal: 7.25pm
- Richard White and Heroi Do Seixo: 7.45pm
- Lewis Carrier and Diego V: 8.05pm
- Lottie Fry and Glamourdale: 9.10pm
- Becky Moody and Jagerbomb: 9.30pm
Other top contenders and favourites’ times
- Dinja van Liere and Hartsuijker (NED): 8.25pm
- Nanna Skodborg Merrald and Blue Hors St. Schufro (DEN): 9.20pm
- Hans Peter Minderhoud and Glock’s Toto JR. (NED): 9.40pm
- Isabel Freese and Total Hope OLD (NOR): 9.50pm
Full times
How to watch London International dressage freestyle live
The BBC will be broadcasting the dressage World Cup freestyle from 7.25pm and it’ll be available to watch via BBC iPlayer, the red button and stream. For international viewers, the action will be broadcast via FEI TV.
Horse & Hound’s team of reporters will also be at the show providing extensive up-to-the-minute coverage here on horseandhound.co.uk, with further analysis and insight available in the magazine, which will be on sale on Saturday 28 December rather than Thursday 26 December owing to printing and distribution changes over the festive period.
