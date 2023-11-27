When euthanasia is the right decision to make, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Rider asks owners to do the right thing by older horses

A rider who had her 33-year-old mare put down after 30 years together has urged others in the same situation to do the right thing – rather than rehome or neglect elderly horses. Belinda Morris was heartbroken to lose thoroughbred Smartie, whom she bought as a three-year-old, but was there to ensure her welfare until the very end.

Read the full story

2. Nick Skelton and Laura Kraut’s yards up for rent

Stables and apartments at Travers Horse Facility, the Dutch base of showjumping Olympians Nick Skelton and Laura Kraut, is available to rent between December 2023 and April 2024 while they are away competing in the USA over the winter months. The base is located in the south of the Netherlands.

Take a look around

3. The best deals on horse and dog products

With Cyber Monday in full swing, for a lot of sites this is your last chance to bag a bargain for yourself, your horse or you dog. Horse & Hound has done the hard work of trawling sites to compile the best deals, so that you don’t have to. If a subscription to Horse & Hound is on your or anyone you know’s wish list, now is the time to get a great discount.

Take a look at the best Cyber Monday deals for you

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.