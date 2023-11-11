Britain urges FEI to relax rules on replacement classes after washout spring





Britain has put forward a request to reduce red tape and make it easier for events to put on replacement classes, following this season’s rain-hit calendar.

Six months ago, event riders made a “personal appeal” to the FEI after the organisation backtracked on a replacement class for some of those lost to the wet spring (news, 25 May).

At the time, an FEI spokesman said there was “no lack of willingness” from the federation, “but the rules would not allow it”.

The impact of the wet spring had many layers – a number of events were forced to cancel, or cut certain classes, which was a blow to organisers and the sport. It also had longer-reaching effects on those seeking qualifying runs.

Under current rules, the FEI allows national governing bodies to run targeted national competitions (TCNs) to replace lost international classes, to help horses and riders seeking qualifying runs. But applications must be submitted to the FEI at least four weeks in advance – a long time in the context of the eventing season and a spanner in the works for events that would otherwise have been willing to put on replacement classes at short notice.

British Equestrian (BEF) has now called on the FEI to relax these rules, as part of the latest draft rule proposals for 2024.

A statement from the BEF highlighted these “significant cancellations” owing to weather, adding that it has been “very difficult” for riders relying on these valuable minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) in order to progress.

“Our international calendar is quite complex and therefore due to the requirement for a four-week window, we are unable to use this option,” stated the BEF.

“[This is] due to the impact it will have on those FEI events already running in that period and the fact that riders will already be scheduled to go to the next event either with other horses or the same horse, but will potentially need to drop down a level due to the missed MER or reroute to another event and could ultimately not be able to reach their intended goal as a result of missed MERs.”

It added: “We are therefore looking for the ability to reschedule lost events with TCNs, assuming all other criteria are met, on a shorter timescale of application to enable us to replace lost MER opportunities at very short notice, which would allow athletes and horses to progress.”

The FEI eventing committee is looking to reduce the minimum application time from four weeks to 10 days, which will be voted on at the FEI general assembly (18–21 November).

H&H covered other proposed changes extensively in last week’s issue (news, 2 November), including nosebands, social media policy and demanding information relating to anti-doping allegations.

In the draft showjumping rules, the suggestions by the International Jumping Riders Club of the need for a clear definition of cases leading to mid-round eliminations and having an experienced rider supporting the ground jury in making those decisions has been shelved by the FEI.

Among the reasons given by the FEI showjumping committee was that “from a legal perspective, it is difficult to give the mandate to a person who is not an official”.

Wet weather cancellations: a rider’s view

THE wet spring had a major impact on event rider Sarah Hedges’ plans for 2023 with her top horse, Igna, whom she was preparing to step up to four-star at Chatsworth.

“I was already qualified, but qualified doesn’t mean ready,” said Sarah.

She told H&H that although the weather was not completely to blame for the runs she missed, some were down to other minor issues but the depleted calendar left “absolutely no wiggle room”.

Sarah opted to withdraw ahead of the jumping phases in the CCI3*-S at Thoresby, and rerouted to a national intermediate section at Burnham Market, which was cancelled as she arrived. She debated entering Rockingham, but had second thoughts owing to its abandonment refund policy. Instead, she switched from her target of the CCI4*-S at Chatsworth to the CCI2*-S at the Derbyshire event – but that class was then called off.

“I don’t think I got going until the end of May,” she said, adding that of course riders have to be flexible and realistic when looking at adjusting their plans. “I know there are rules in place, presumably for a reason, but I think under the extraordinary circumstances this spring that everyone found themselves in, [the FEI allowing willing events to put on such classes at short notice] would have really helped people.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.