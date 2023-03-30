Will it ever stop raining? Thoresby hopeful flagship classes will run despite wet weather





Hopes remain high of salvaging Thoresby’s weekend classes including the flagship Grantham Cup as wet weather continues to cause headaches for horse sport.

The Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (31 March to 2 April) is a significant fixture as it features the first CCI4*-S in the British calendar. It is prestigious in its own right, and also a vital qualification opportunity and stepping stone in the fixtures list for combinations targeting the spring five-stars.

Thoresby organisers BEDE Events this morning (30 March) cancelled most national classes tomorrow to prioritise the higher levels scheduled to run this weekend.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision as the ground on course at the moment is truly fantastic and the feedback from those on site is exceptional,” said event director Stuart Buntine.

“However, we feel that in making the decision early we can prevent a number of horse and rider combinations travelling, which will be to the benefit of horse welfare.”

Friday’s cancelled sections are novice sections A, B and C, plus intermediate section F. The open novice under-18 (section D) will run.

“Our focus is to give priority to those senior horses and riders who are desperate for their open intermediate, advanced and CCI4*-S runs as they make their preparations for both Kentucky and Badminton,” added Mr Buntine.

“We also see the need to prioritise the CCI2* and CCI3* for those requiring minimum eligibility requirements. We are truly sorry for those novice and intermediate competitors affected.”

The news follows a soggy start to the spring season. The cancellation of Oasby, plus lost days at Cirencester, mean that many combinations head to Thoresby as their opening run.

Northallerton (25 to 26 March) was also lost to the wet, and Goring Heath (1 to 2 April) is cancelled this weekend.

The point-to-point calendar has also taken a battering, including three of the nine fixtures scheduled for this weekend lost to the weather.

The Fernie team chase, which includes the national team chase championship, has been postponed from 2 April to 15 April.

