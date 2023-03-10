Drown your sorrows: Jeremy Clarkson’s drinks brand offers cheer to unlucky eventers





One of the great certainties in horse sport is that somewhere, at some point, you will make an unscheduled dismount. Jeremy Clarkson’s drinks brand Hawkstone is partnering with eventing organisers Bede Events in 2023 to soften the blow for eventers who come unstuck this season.

In a letter to Oasby (1) competitors, he wrote: “As a compensation for your bravery – or is it lunacy? Should things not go to plan this weekend and you get eliminated or fall off I will offer you a free case of beer, cider, or vodka to drown your sorrows.”

Snow claimed the first three days of Oasby (1) (9 to 12 March), with the intermediate and open intermediate classes moved to Monday (13 March). A decision on Sunday and Monday’s competition are due at lunchtime tomorrow (Saturday).

Hawkstone, which is billed as the “perfect blend of barley, belligerence and outright brewing skill”, is the official “watering hole” sponsor at all Bede Events this season. This includes Thoresby, Shelford, Berkshire College of Agriculture, Catton, Brightling, Osberton and both Oasby fixtures.

“What I do recognise is that all you eventers do indeed share a great passion of mine, that is the British countryside, preserving it, nurturing it and making the most of it,” added Jeremy.

“That’s what I am trying to do at Diddly Squat Farm where I am growing the spring barley and wheat to make my Hawkstone lager and vodka. And that’s what you do caring for and competing your horses in our great British countryside.”

Bede Events director Stuart Buntine added: “What an honour to partner with such a new and iconic British brand as Hawkstone.

“At Bede we’re all for celebrating the sport and having a little fun along the way, and the new Hawkstone partnership relationship does just that – drown your sorrows or toast your successes!”

