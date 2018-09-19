Event horse who pulled up lame after WEG cross-country put down

Box Qutie, the ride of Sweden’s Anna Freskgård in the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, was put down at 4.21pm this afternoon.

The 12-year-old mare by Quite Easy pulled up lame after the cross-country on Saturday (15 September) and was surrounded by screens at the finish before being transferred by horse ambulance to Tryon Equine Hospital, the official referral hospital for WEG.

Soft tissue injuries were diagnosed and initially Box Qutie was improving, but despite receiving the best veterinary care, her condition worsened yesterday due to circulatory complications. As a result, the horse’s owner, Therese Örup, together with Anna Freskgård, her groom and the vets elected for euthanasia today.

In line with the FEI veterinary regulations, a post mortem will be conducted. Samples had already been taken from the horse on cross-country day after the injury occurred.

Box Qutie had been competing at international level since 2013 and had 34 FEI starts, 31 in eventing and three in two-star showjumping competitions. She and Anna won the CIC3* in Strzegom, Poland, in April of this year, one of 11 top 10 finishes in Box Qutie’s career.

WEG was Box Qutie’s second senior eventing championship as Anna rode the mare as an individual for Sweden at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom last year, where the pair finished 33rd.

The eventing competition at WEG concluded on Monday morning (17 September) with the showjumping phase, which was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed due to bad weather associated with Hurricane Florence.

