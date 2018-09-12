Find out when the British dressage riders compete in the WEG grand prix

The Helgstrand-sponsored dressage competition at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon gets underway today (Wednesday, 12 September), with the British team drawn 10th. Britain’s riders will be in action across the two days of team competition at the following times:

Spencer Wilton with his own and Jen Goodman’s Super Nova II (above) — 10.43am local time (3.43pm UK time) on Wednesday

with his own and Jen Goodman’s Super Nova II (above) — Emile Faurie with Hof Kasselmann’s Dono Di Maggio — 3.24pm local time (8.24pm UK time) on Wednesday

with Hof Kasselmann’s Dono Di Maggio — Carl Hester with his own, Ann Cory and Anne Evans’ Hawtins Delicato — 11.10am local time (4.10pm UK time) on Thursday

with his own, Ann Cory and Anne Evans’ Hawtins Delicato — Charlotte Dujardin with Emma and Jill Blundell’s Mount St John Freestyle — 3.51pm local time (8.51pm UK time)

In total, 77 combinations are currently scheduled to compete (see the full list of times here), with 15 teams doing battle for the medals, which are decided from the grand prix alone. Seventeen individual riders will also ride the grand prix, which serves as a qualifier for the grand prix special on Friday, 14 September. The very first dressage rider into the arena will be Portugal’s Manuel Veiga with Ben Hur Da Broa, at 9am local time (2pm UK time).

For defending champions Germany, the first rider into the arena today will be Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with TSF Dalera BB at 10.52am (3.52pm), followed by Dorothee Schnieder and Sammy Davis Jr at 3.33pm local time (8.33pm UK time). Sonke Rothenberger and Cosmo will ride at 11.50am (4.50pm UK time) on Thursday, with Isabell Werth and Bella Rose entering the arena at 4.39pm (9.39pm UK time) on Thursday.

The USA have been drawn last, with the home side’s campaign kicking off with Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper at 11.59am (4.59pm UK time) today. Adrienne Lyle and Salvino will follow at 4.48pm (9.48pm UK time), while Kasey Perry-Glass and Goerklintgaards Dublet will compete at 12.26pm (5.26pm UK time) on Thursday. Laura Graves will be the final rider for the USA; she and Verdades will begin their test at 5.15pm (10.15pm UK time) on Thursday evening, after which the team medals will be awarded.

