‘We feel really honoured’: family-run riding school celebrates 81 years in business





The owners of what is thought to be the oldest riding school in the country are celebrating its 81st anniversary this weekend.

Bowlers Riding School, Merseyside, is holding an open day on 17 July to mark the milestone. It would have been an 80th anniversary celebration last year but Covid forced a postponement.

Holly Charnock, who works part-time at Bowlers, told H&H the story started when Tom Bowler bought a pony called Titch for his daughter Mary to ride, in 1941. Locals noticed and asked Tom to teach their children.

“From teaching other children, he was able to buy another pony, and it grew from there,” Holly said. “Mary took over when she was 16 — and ran the stables till about 16 years ago.”

Holly said Mary passed the business on to Karen Southeran, Holly’s mother, and Pat Armfield, adding “At 86, she’s earned her retirement!”

Bowlers has 28 school horses and ponies and 41 liveries, and Holly said “business is booming since Covid”.

“We’ve had to close our waiting list!” she said. “We’re the only five-star licensed riding school in the area but I think it’s also because we’ve been around so long. We’ve got great-grandchildren here now, of those who rode here; we’ve definitely gone through the generations.”

Bowlers is also home to the Formby & Southport Branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), and welcomed RDA president Princess Anne last year for a visit.

The open day will feature pony rides and displays, live music and stalls, from noon to 5pm and “anyone who would like to come is welcome”, Holly said.

“My mum and Pat have been at the stables 40 to 50 years,” she added. “I’ve been here since I was born.

“We feel really honoured. The number of people who have rung or messaged and if they can’t come on Saturday, have said how sorry they are [to miss it]; it just proves how much impact Bowlers has had on so many lives. Everyone who comes down here says what a lovely place it is.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.