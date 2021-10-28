Vote now! Your chance to decide who wins in the 2021 H&H Awards





The shortlists in the 2021 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, have been confirmed — and now it’s down to you to decide who the worthy winners are.

Thousands of nominations were made, and now the public will vote on the shortlists in 11 of our 12 categories.

Voting is open for a week, until 4 November, and the worthy winners will be announced at a ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 December. The winner of the H&H lifetime achievement award will be decided by the H&H judging team, and also announced on the night.

Read more and vote online

Read about all our finalists online and in this week’s (28 October) edition of H&H magazine, and cast your vote online.

H&H Editor in Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We have had a challenging time this year trying to narrow down your thousands of nominations to just four shortlisted finalists in each category, and voting is going to be tough where there are so many worthy contenders in every group.

“I know from speaking to past winners just how much it means for people to know that Horse & Hound’s readers have voted for them to win these prestigious awards, so please do vote for your favourites in all categories and may the most worthy win.

“I also want to thank our awards partners NAF, and all our individual award sponsors, without whom these awards wouldn’t be possible. It is fantastic to be able to honour the best in the industry and great to be able to do so in person again this year.”

Those who do not come to the awards in person can keep up with all the news online and in H&H magazine.

The categories are:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year

Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and a pure joy to watch.

Stallion AI Services Pony of the Year

We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year

Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year

Acknowledging the rider who does not make a living from riding, training or competing horses, yet is dedicated to their passion.

NAF Five Star Magic Moment of the Year

The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2021.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (1 December).

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance or well-being this year.

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year

Celebrating the organisation that brings riders together and best supports them in achieving their goals – changing riders’ experiences for the better.

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night.

Dengie Volunteer of the Year

Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of sincerest praise.

