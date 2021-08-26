Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year 2021





Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Nominations for this award will open on 26 August 2021, so in the meantime put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2020: Charlotte Dujardin, who was selected as professional rider of the decade (2011-2020) in last year’s special ceremony

who was selected as professional rider of the decade (2011-2020) in last year’s special ceremony 2019: Piggy French , who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo

, who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo 2018: Ros Canter , who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

, who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon 2017: Nicola Wilson , who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships

, who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships 2016: Charlotte Dujardin, who added a second individual Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and helped the Brits to team silver

Make your nomination now

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2021

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards return for the sixth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s successful online H&H Awards achieved record participation, with nearly 58,000 votes cast. We’re thrilled to be back in person for 2021, with a glittering ceremony planned at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne and dancing as the winners are revealed.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2021 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition. Nominations open on 26 August 2021.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 30 September, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

We will announce the shortlisted candidates on 28 October online and in the magazine, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 4 November.

The winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse on 1 December, while everyone following from home can read about all the winners online, on social media and in the following week’s magazine.