Vote now! H&H Awards 2020 finalists revealed

The glitz and glamour of the Horse & Hound Awards may be virtual this year but the stars will shine as bright — and now is your chance to decide who is the brightest.

Today (29 October) we announce who has been shortlisted in 11 of the 12 categories of the 2020 H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, and voting is open for one week only, until 11.59pm on 5 November.

Like everything else in 2020, the fifth H&H Awards will look very different. Not only are they virtual this year but in some categories we are celebrating our heroes, human and equine of the past decade rather than the past 12 months.

H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said that once again this year, there was a “mountain” of nominations, and the calibre of entries was higher than ever.

“Thank you so much to everyone who nominated their stars and heroes of the year and decade, and I’m only sorry we couldn’t add more of the many many worthy candidates to our shortlist,” she said.

“This year more than ever it’s so important to have positives to celebrate, and having spoken to some of our nominees already, I know just how much it means to them in an otherwise challenging year to be shortlisted for these awards.”

The winning equine and human heroes will be revealed in December.

“Sadly we can’t meet in person to shine a light on their achievements and endeavours this year, but we are going all out with a virtual ceremony to make much of this year’s champions,” Sarah said.

“We want everyone shortlisted to know quite how much their work has meant to those who have nominated them, and so I really would like to encourage readers to vote for those they think most deserving of the win, in order that we can truly reflect the levels of support for these brilliant people and horses who have made the equestrian world a better place over the past year and decade by doing what they do.

“Voting is simpler than ever this year, you can vote for as many categories as you like in one go, and every vote means so much to those shortlisted, so thank you.”

View the shortlists for the 11 categories and place your votes now.

