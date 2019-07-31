Nominate legends for Horse & Hound’s Lifetime Achievement award 2019

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award celebrates the life and work of those individuals whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of highest praise.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins says: “We are opening up this award to nominations this year — although there will be no public shortlist or vote for this award — with the winner being decided by a Horse & Hound panel in September based on your nominations. There are so many obviously worthy candidates and we would like readers input to establish the strength of feeling for those equestrian greats who are doubtless in a league of their own.

“With no shortlist, the winner being revealed on the night in Cheltenham will be a surprise to all, except those close the the recipient who will be asked to take part in filming for a commemorative video celebrating the great individual’s achievements ahead of the event. Let us know who you feel sits alongside our current hall of fame in terms of their contribution to equestrianism.”