The death of a puissance star, a medallist’s new home, and other things the horse world is talking about





Tributes to a puissance star

Julie McClelland’s 24-year-old Volcano (Max) – a puissance winner who was placed three times in the Hickstead Derby as well as representing Great Britain at a Nations Cup in Prague – has had to be put down. Julie and producer Fiona Burgoyne were forced to make the decision as age was catching up with the horse. With Douglas Duffin, Max won the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) puissance in 2013 when clearing 7’3”, having already taken the title jointly in 2011 with Joe Clayton and Leonardo. Max “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”, and had enjoyed a long and happy retirement.

New home for Paralympic medallist

Natasha Baker’s multiple Paralympic medal-winning ride Keystone Dawn Chorus has been sold – the mare will join young Irish para rider Katie Reilly. The 13-year-old by Dimaggio has had an incredible career with Natasha, winning medals at all three senior championships that they have contested – including the Tokyo and Paris Paralympic Games. Natasha described the horse as “one in a trillion”, and added that she is looking forward to supporting “Lottie” and Katie.

A tack room built from pallets

A rider who built her own stables out of pallets two years ago has extended her yard by creating a new tack room by hand, too. Clara Fingerhut wanted to build her dream stable in her new home in Brittany, France, but on a budget, and so disassembled numerous pallets to create the stables herself. Her resourceful nature will resonate with any equestrian, and she has done a beautiful job on the finish, too!

