{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

The death of a puissance star, a medallist’s new home, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Sarah Jenkins Sarah Jenkins

    • Tributes to a puissance star

    Julie McClelland’s 24-year-old Volcano (Max) – a puissance winner who was placed three times in the Hickstead Derby as well as representing Great Britain at a Nations Cup in Prague – has had to be put down. Julie and producer Fiona Burgoyne were forced to make the decision as age was catching up with the horse. With Douglas Duffin, Max won the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) puissance in 2013 when clearing 7’3”, having already taken the title jointly in 2011 with Joe Clayton and Leonardo. Max “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”, and had enjoyed a long and happy retirement.

    Read the full tribute to this fabulous horse

    New home for Paralympic medallist

    Natasha Baker’s multiple Paralympic medal-winning ride Keystone Dawn Chorus has been sold – the mare will join young Irish para rider Katie Reilly. The 13-year-old by Dimaggio has had an incredible career with Natasha, winning medals at all three senior championships that they have contested – including the Tokyo and Paris Paralympic Games. Natasha described the horse as “one in a trillion”, and added that she is looking forward to supporting “Lottie” and Katie.

    Find out more about the sale

    Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus.

    Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus. Credit: Peter Nixon

    A tack room built from pallets

    A rider who built her own stables out of pallets two years ago has extended her yard by creating a new tack room by hand, too. Clara Fingerhut wanted to build her dream stable in her new home in Brittany, France, but on a budget, and so disassembled numerous pallets to create the stables herself. Her resourceful nature will resonate with any equestrian, and she has done a beautiful job on the finish, too!

    Find out all about this extraordinary build

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Sarah Jenkins
    Sarah Jenkins

    H&H editor-in-chief
    Sarah has more than 20 years experience as an equestrian journalist and editor. She has reported from major championships including the Europeans and the World Equestrian Games. She has co-written books on equestrianism including The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Horses & Ponies. Sarah has ridden since childhood, owned horses and ponies for over 25 years, and worked for and trained with Olympic gold medallist event rider Leslie Law prior to going to university.
    Sarah Jenkins

    You may like...