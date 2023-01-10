The successful recovery of an ‘unrideable’ horse, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A rider whose determination to help her horse paid off

The tenacity of a rider who refused to give up on her horse, when even vets were stumped by what was causing him to lose his balance so badly that he became dangerous to ride, has paid off. After tests, X-rays and ear scoping provided no answers, an MRI finally showed up a grey shadow on the inside of his left ear, which turned out to be chronic inflammation of the middle ear that is uncommon in horses. Following laser treatment and medication, the horse is now doing “really well”, is back in work, and his rider is hoping they will be able to return to competition when the time is right.

2. New weather warning

British Dressage (BD) has released new protocols designed to give competitors and venues clearer guidance on what to do when weather warnings are in place. The 2023 rules set out specific guidance for venues to follow when yellow, amber and red weather warnings are issued. These include when venues need to prepare a mitigation strategy, at what point the situation should be reviewed with BD, when competitions must be cancelled, and how much notice is ideally given to competitors.

3. Farewell to a ‘Black Beauty’

Connections of former Met Police horse Jedburgh (Jed) have been paying tribute to the “best horse in the world”, after he was put down at the age of 21 as a result of colic. The Irish Sport Horse’s 10-year career included the 2011 London riots and Margaret Thatcher’s funeral in 2013, as well as policing football matches and protest marches across London, and visiting local schools. His former rider Clint described Jed as the “best horse in the world”, and said they had got through some “sticky situations” together. His current carers at the Horse Trust said he “definitely leaves a Jed-sized hole” and that he was a “Black Beauty’ who will “always be in our hearts”.

