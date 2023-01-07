‘If Carlsberg made horses’: farewell to former Met police stalwart





A former police horse loved by many has been put down aged 21 following a bout of colic.

Irish sports horse Jedburgh, known as Jed, retired to the Horse Trust in 2017 after a “very successful” 10-year career with the Metropolitan Police.

During his career 17hh Jed was involved in high-profile events including the 2011 London riots and Margaret Thatcher’s funeral in 2013. He also regularly worked at football matches and protest marches across London, and visited many schools.

Jed retired from the force owing to heart problems, and at the time, describing his character, his police colleagues said, “If Carlsberg made horses”. He was known for his “cheeky personality” and for “getting his own way” by tilting his head and asking for treats from officers.

His former rider Clint described Jed as the “best horse in the world”, and said they had got through some “sticky situations” together.

Around the start of October 2022 Jed suffered an eye injury, and it was thought a thorn had gone through his cornea. At first it was expected Jed might have to have his eye removed through surgery, but he responded well to treatment and was still able to see, although he remained under supervision.

“Our vet Nicky was very happy with his recovery and how nicely the eye was healing. The team were all so pleased with how well he was recovering from this, so when he suddenly developed colic, it made the decision to let him cross the rainbow bridge even more heartbreaking,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“He was such a loving, playful and charismatic character; often making our grooms’ day by pulling silly faces, starring in many ‘Tongue Out Tuesdays’ on social media, nibbling at their pockets for treats and galloping around with his friends.”

The spokesman added that he “definitely leaves a Jed-sized hole”.

“You’ll always be in our hearts, Black Beauty,” he said.

