‘She’s had a year of hell’: horsey dream come true for young cancer survivor





A young rider who endured a “year of hell” after her cancer diagnosis enjoyed a “magical” evening at the London International Horse Show.

Amber Tizzard, 10, was granted her VIP experience at the ExCeL on 18 December, thanks to charity Make-A-Wish-UK.

Her mother Tanya said Amber had always been horse-mad; her best friend aged two was Shetland pony Mini Bob.

“Ponies are her absolute world,” she said “When she was poorly in hospital, it was that drive to see her ponies again and get back in the saddle that got her through.”

Amber was diagnosed with the rare anaplastic large T-cell lymphoma (ALCL) in September 2021.

“We were told by the oncology team that her rare cancer would be treated with a protocol from 1999, requiring seven rounds of very strong chemotherapy, and that the research for ALCL showed that only by completing the seven rounds would Amber have the best chance of it not returning,” said Tanya. “It was the journey from hell – it was horrific to watch her go through it.”

Amber was not allowed visitors, owing to Covid restrictions, during her treatment, which Tanya said was traumatic for the whole family. Then, before her final round of chemotherapy, Amber contracted a rare fungal infection on the lungs, a complication of the cancer treatment that was as dangerous as the cancer itself. She was also allergic to the medication needed to treat it.

“Her eyes were so red it was like they were bleeding from the inside,” Tanya said. “She had a head-to-toe rash and her lips were split, bleeding and peeling. She suffered every side-effect possible – hallucinations, weight loss, insomnia. It was a scary time, but she fought so hard. She’s my hero, she really is.”

Amber pulled through, to ring the bell signifying the end of her treatment on 7 March last year. She was referred to Make-A-Wish UK at the same time and, as Tanya said: “There was no chance of her wishing for anything other than something to do with horses!”

Amber, her parents and her brothers Charlie and Harry travelled from their home on Somerset to London, where they spent two nights in a Hilton hotel. They saw Matilda at the theatre on the Saturday, then travelled to the ExCeL the next day. As an extra treat, Amber met her idol, influencer Esme Higgs of This Esme.

“Amber has been watching Esme’s YouTube channel since she was five,” said Tanya. “To be able to meet her is just incredible – it’s absolutely magic, it means everything to Amber. She will remember this her entire life.”

Amber and her family also had front-row seats for the Sunday evening “party night” performance, which included the return of the fancy dress pairs jumping. When asked which part of her wish had been the best, Amber said: “Everything!”

“When she was diagnosed with cancer, it was like someone pressed the pause button on her life,” said Tanya. “She missed a year of her childhood, so to see her now, so happy and confident at her wish – it’s magical. We can put away all the bad memories now because we have this memory to focus on instead. We can’t thank Make-A-Wish enough. We’re so incredibly grateful. To everyone who has donated – thank you. Thank you so much.”

