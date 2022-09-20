Two charged in relation to tack thefts at major show centres





Two men have been charged with theft in relation to tack stolen from Weston Lawns, Bolesworth and the David Broome Event Centre this year.

Jamie Aston, 31, and Kieran Quinn, 35, both of Arthur Street, Blaengwynfi, have been charged with five counts of theft. Mr Aston was charged with a further count of theft.

The charges relate to the stealing of tack at Weston Lawns, Coventry, on 24 April, and from Bolesworth, Cheshire, and the David Broome Event Centre, Chepstow, on 3 July.

Both have been bailed and are due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 11 October.

