Tributes paid to show ring star, Andrew Nicholson reviews Badminton cross-country, and more things the horse world is talking about

Tributes have been paid to Rose Bailey’s prolific heavyweight hunter Twinshock Warrior, who has died aged 13 following a bout of colic. His potential was first spotted by previous owner Jill Marsden, and he was started by Steve Pitt and Simon Charlesworth before moving to Jayne Ross’s yard as a five-year-old. “I have been unbelievably lucky in my career to have some wonderful horses and he was one of them. We will never, ever get another Bernard. He was the gift that kept on giving,” said Jayne.
Andrew Nicholson analyses Badminton cross-country
Andrew Nicholson reviews the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country in his exclusive H&H column this week. The 2017 winner highlighted some of the horse and rider partnerships that stood out, including winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, third-placed Austin O’Connor on Colorado Blue, and elite amateur Libby Seed on Heartbreaker Star Quality. “It was quite a different track to those Eric Winter has produced in the past, and nice to see he has another dimension to his course-designing. He should put his name forward for the LA Olympics – the way his Badminton track rode, and the result it produced, should act as a good audition,” said Andrew.
Catch Me Not S, the 2021 European individual bronze medallist ridden by Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, has retired aged 19. The gelding’s record included the 2024 Paris Olympics, multiple five-star grands prix wins and two podium finishes at the World Cup Final. “He’s been an exceptional horse in every way,” said Peder. “I had the honour of riding him at some of the world’s biggest tracks. He had a fantastic attitude and the kind of scope that made even the toughest courses feel easy.”
