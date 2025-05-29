{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Tributes paid to show ring star, Andrew Nicholson reviews Badminton cross-country, and more things the horse world is talking about

    • Farewell to showing star

    Tributes have been paid to Rose Bailey’s prolific heavyweight hunter Twinshock Warrior, who has died aged 13 following a bout of colic. His potential was first spotted by previous owner Jill Marsden, and he was started by Steve Pitt and Simon Charlesworth before moving to Jayne Ross’s yard as a five-year-old. “I have been unbelievably lucky in my career to have some wonderful horses and he was one of them. We will never, ever get another Bernard. He was the gift that kept on giving,” said Jayne.

    Read the full tribute

    Andrew Nicholson analyses Badminton cross-country

    Andrew Nicholson reviews the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country in his exclusive H&H column this week. The 2017 winner highlighted some of the horse and rider partnerships that stood out, including winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, third-placed Austin O’Connor on Colorado Blue, and elite amateur Libby Seed on Heartbreaker Star Quality. “It was quite a different track to those Eric Winter has produced in the past, and nice to see he has another dimension to his course-designing. He should put his name forward for the LA Olympics – the way his Badminton track rode, and the result it produced, should act as a good audition,” said Andrew.

    Read Andrew’s thoughts in full

    Showjumping great bows out

    Catch Me Not S, the 2021 European individual bronze medallist ridden by Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, has retired aged 19. The gelding’s record included the 2024 Paris Olympics, multiple five-star grands prix wins and two podium finishes at the World Cup Final. “He’s been an exceptional horse in every way,” said Peder. “I had the honour of riding him at some of the world’s biggest tracks. He had a fantastic attitude and the kind of scope that made even the toughest courses feel easy.”

    Discover more on this story

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
