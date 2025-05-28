‘Time to trade in big tracks for green fields’: medal-winning showjumper retires aged 19





Top showjumper Peder Fredricson has paid tribute to his gallant stable star Catch Me Not S (“Charlie”) on the gelding’s retirement.

The 19-year-old won numerous five-star grands prix, including at the 2021 London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT).

He and Peder represented Sweden at the Paris Olympics, won individual European bronze in 2021, were part of the team at the 2018 Nations Cup and 2024 Longines League of Nations finals, and twice finished on the podium at World Cup finals.

“Thank you, Charlie,” said Peder. “He’s been an exceptional horse in every way. I had the honour of riding him at some of the world’s biggest tracks. He had a fantastic attitude and the kind of scope that made even the toughest courses feel easy.”

Peder thanked owner Ebba Berglöf “for trusting me with the reins when he was already doing so well with you”.

“It’s been a privilege to share this journey – a true partnership from start to finish,” he added.

“To Krister Svedberg – you didn’t just breed a good one. You bred a true champion. And to the team at Grevlunda, especially [groom] Madelene Nord – your care and dedication helped keep Charlie at the top, year after year. A huge part of what made his long career possible.

“Time to trade in big tracks for green fields and easy days – enjoy it, Charlie.”

The pair’s other major victories include the GCT grand prix in St Tropez, the Falsterbo Derby, the CSI5* €500,000 Rolex grand prix at the Brussels Stephex Masters, and a World Cup leg at Gothenburg Horse Show.

In 2024, they finished third in the World Cup final for a second time. Catch Me Not S, who acquired his name owing to not wanting to be caught as a foal, was the oldest horse in the competition.

“He can’t count how old he is and I don’t tell him,” said Peder at the time.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now