



H&H showing columnist Rebecca Penny recently reminded readers to exercise prudence when posting online. I agree with her wholeheartedly; it’s important to equestrianism as a whole, let alone showing, that we, as representatives, are mindful of how we are perceived in an increasingly difficult social landscape.

But it is not enough. We must do more. We can’t afford to simply appear to “behave” when we post photos for the rest of the world to see. We must behave better towards each other and to our horses, on and offline.

I generally believe that what we put online is the best of us — a scrubbed up version of our lives and ourselves. If this is the case, I’ll decline an invitation to meet the “in real life” versions of some individuals commenting on showing posts on social media at the moment. They’re nothing more than bullies hiding behind screens, anonymity and the unrecognisable accent of the keyboard.

I recently interviewed an excited child and parent at a show; they had netted their biggest showing achievement to date. So I was surprised when said parent contacted me to ask that we didn’t publish their success after all.

Why? The pony and child had been subjected to such criticism online that said parent was afraid of further backlash. That child is seven years old. That parent worked hard to produce a pony to a superb standard — no mean feat. Why tarnish such a happy occasion? In this instance, an old saying springs to mind: “pick on someone your own size”.

They are not alone, and this is not the way to nurture the next generation of talented showmen and women or safeguard the future of our sport.

Being appropriately mounted

Now to get out my tin hat.

Let us be clear, weight guidelines exist with good reason. If the welfare of a horse is compromised due to the weight of its rider, it’s a problem that needs to be resolved. How we are addressing the issue, however, is equally concerning.

To begin with, I think that there is a difference between being inappropriately mounted due to weight, and inappropriately mounted due to that all-important factor in showing: “the picture”.

I know of several very small adults who have been told that the “picture isn’t right” when they ride smaller native breeds and they sometimes finish placed below combinations who have performed a lesser show as a result, even if it’s a case of preference – the picture – rather than because that adult exceeds the weight guidelines.

However, I believe when weight guidelines are exceeded and therefore welfare is a genuine concern, judges are reluctant to comment for fear of offending, backlash and condemnation. Yet, for me, judges are uniquely positioned to be able to discreetly comment and “vote” with their placings. Do we need to be more open about this problem and help judges develop a rhetoric to tackle this taboo subject in the ring? I’m not sure.

One thing I am absolutely certain of, however, is that the correct way to address this issue is not through online bullying so cruel and vitriolic it’s devastating. Neither is it the singling out and disqualifying of individuals in a collecting ring by welfare officers dubbed the “fat police”.

My heart broke for a teenage girl I saw removed from her Dales pony — a native bred over generations to carry significant weight, far exceeding her approximate UK size 14-16 — at a show. She was not, in my humble opinion, any heavier than other riders in the class, but she was less polished and her attire less up to date, and being alone rather than walking amongst the others, easy to pick out.

Such actions can only bring harm to a rider — a human being with feelings and with self-esteem that could be irrevocably damaged. Cruelty to horses has no place in our sport, but neither do discrimination, shaming and humiliation. They do not belong anywhere.

The need for safety stewards

Whilst I’m not sure stewards with scales are the answer, I do feel we’ve a need for increased stewards for safety purposes, especially around the pony and workers rings.

I heard a workers judge bellowing — rightly — from within her ring recently. A spare pole-cup was still dangerously in place on a practice fence. She also had to tell a child which direction to jump. This should not have been her responsibility.

Meanwhile the whole collecting ring was bedlam. For starters, it was tiny, with ponies whizzing up and down, over-zealous mums barking instructions and spare siblings hanging around — sometimes literally from the fence. Comical, really, if it didn’t pose such significant safety hazards for both competitors, their horses and spectators.

In the absence of such individuals to monitor either safety or welfare, we need to be better at policing ourselves and each other, albeit respectfully.

Remember, anything that reflects badly on showing online also reflects badly in real time, especially at county shows and leading fixtures where a spectator could just as easily be an experienced fellow as a curious member of the public.

We must be mindful of this, not to placate arguably overly “woke” sensibilities, but for our horses and for each other. This way our social licence might be renewed time and again. And deservedly.

Some rays of light

Showing societies are making changes, evolving what they do to try to increase inclusivity, engagement, and fun. It seems to be working.

Tweaks to the BSPS Winter championships schedule were rewarded with record entries, and I loved seeing so many take part in hobby horse competition at the Northern Ireland Festival.

That’s the way to ensure our children want to grow, improve and remain in this sport. Well done to organisers!

● What do you think is the best way forward when an unsuitably mounted rider arrives at a show to compete? Let us know your thoughts. Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now