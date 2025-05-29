



On our 165th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by The Insurance Emporium this month, we speak to top event rider Harry Meade, who told us all about his impressive team of five-star horses and shared some of his secrets to being a speed king across country. We also hear from Sally Wright, who will talk about her experiences of making an insurance claim related to her horses. We hope you enjoy listening.

Episode 165 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On this episode we speak to top event rider Harry Meade, who is the man of the moment following his incredible cross-country performances at both Kentucky and Badminton this spring.

He told us all about his impressive team of five-star horses and shared some of his secrets to being a speed king across country.

“With my style of riding, I don’t need to practise riding fast. What I need to do is slow the horse’s brain down and get that complete relaxation. Once I’ve got that, I can add in the speed on demand” – Harry Meade on his art of riding fast across country

We also hear from Sally Wright, who will talk about her horses and experiences of making an insurance claim related to them, in an advertisement feature with The Insurance Emporium.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 165

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now