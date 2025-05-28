



Canada-based British showjumper Charlie Jones soared to new heights at the weekend, enjoying the biggest win of his career with a horse who has “changed his life”.

Charlie, the 26-year-old nephew of Nick Skelton, won the Canadian Premier CSI4* 1.55m grand prix with the Morning Star Sporthorses’ 14-year-old stallion Capitale 6 on Sunday (25 May), at Thunderbird Show Park.

In the jump-off Irishman Conor Swail had set the bar with Theo 160, but they had to settle for second when Charlie and “Pete” shaved more than two seconds off their time.

Charlie, who pocketed $51,535 (£28,261) in prize money, said “I can’t believe it”.

“This is my first four-star grand prix win. [I’m feeling] a lot of emotions; super excited, super thankful, and I’m so happy with my horse,” he said.

Charlie took the ride on Pete in 2023 for owner Karrie Rufer, who was having problems with her vision. Charlie “loved” the horse and asked to buy him, but Karrie allowed him to keep the ride and the relationship continued. The pair won their first grand prix last year, a CSI2* at Del Mar Horse Park, and they have gone on to compete in major five-star competitions at Ocala, Florida.

“It’s changed my life. I’m so grateful to Karrie and everyone at Morning Star for allowing me to do this. Karrie is so optimistic and so encouraging; she’s a pleasure to ride for,” said Charlie, who will be contesting the Spruce Meadows summer series.

“When I jumped him big for the first time, I was like, ‘Wow, this horse has so much go,’ and I just loved him from that point. He’s just the most incredible character. He’s like a dog. He’s just awesome and I love him.

“I’m so grateful to this horse. This horse has changed my life. So everything goes to him, really.”

Karrie added: “When I saw their chemistry, I thought, ‘I can’t stop this.’ Charlie is one of the nicest, hardest-working people I’ve ever met. He’s always doing the right thing for the horse. And they love each other.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now