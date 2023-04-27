Top eventing action, abuse towards officials, and more things the horse world is talking about





Kentucky Three-Day Event

The first horse inspection is complete and dressage starts today (Thursday, 27 April) at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. There were some late withdrawals ahead of yesterday’s trot-up, including one British combination. Three Brits will canter down the centre line today, with more in action tomorrow. H&H is covering all the action – take a peek at Saturday’s cross-country course, find out what time your favourites will ride and read about what happened at the first horse inspection, and much more.

Catch up on the latest Kentucky Three-Day Event news

Abuse towards officials

Carl Hester shares his views on judging and why FEI officials must be treated with respect in his exclusive H&H column this week. He says he was “horrified” by the reasons Christian Landolt resigned from FEI officialdom – namely concerns over abuse and bullying. “With the spotlight on horse welfare, and rightly so, an expectation that officials are treated with respect and that their welfare is looked after is totally reasonable; anything else is unacceptable,” says Carl.

Read Carl’s column in full

Piggy March walks Badminton

H&H brought you a sneak peak of its exclusive Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course walk with Piggy March yesterday – and today it brings you videos of Piggy walking and assessing some of the key questions on this year’s track. Watch as Piggy reflects on some of her Badminton memories and takes viewers through the white gates at the Joules Coronation Corral (fence 6ab), The Lake (fences 21abc and 22) and Voltaire Design Huntsmans Close (fence 25ab). Don’t miss the full course walk with Piggy March in today’s issue of Horse & Hound.

Watch Piggy walk the Badminton cross-country course

