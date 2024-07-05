



1. Comeback stars named on the Australian Olympic eventing team – but no Andrew Hoy

The Australian eventing team has been named for Paris and notably, Andrew Hoy, who won individual and team silver at Tokyo with Vassily De Lassos, is not on the list. The Games would have been Andrew’s ninth Olympics. Instead the team comprises Christopher Burton with Shadow Man, Kevin McNab and Don Quidam, Shane Rose with Virgil and alternate combination Shenae Lowings and Bold Venture. Chris took a step away from eventing in 2021 and returned this year, with the target of campaigning for Olympic selection in both eventing and showjumping, while Shane was out of action for a period after sustaining serious injuries in a fall in March, for which he required surgery. Shane said it had been a “rough and rocky road” to get to this point, adding that it is “a huge relief to gain selection”. Andrew wished the selected combinations “all the best” for the Games, and said that, “This chapter of ‘Paris 2024’ may be closing, but the book isn’t finished.”

Read more from Andrew

2. A British Olympic rider to become a father

Tom McEwen and his wife Harriet are expecting their first baby in early to mid November. The couple got married last autumn; Tom went straight from finishing third at Pau Horse Trials to his stag do. On becoming a father, Tom said: “It’s very exciting news and definitely feels like we are getting towards the final parts of growing up.” Tom was recently named on the British eventing team for Paris with JL Dublin, and he said Harriet will be going to Paris with him, along with his parents Ali and Bobby.

Read the full story

3. Ireland delivers in Aachen

Ireland were crowned the winners of the Mercedes-Benz Aachen Nations Cup last night (4 July), with Mexico taking second and Britain third. Denis Lynch (Vistogrand), Bertram Allen (Pacino Amiro), Shane Sweetnam (James Kann Cruz) and Cian O’Connor (Fancy De Kergane) were one of five teams to take a clean sheet to the second round, with just the first fence down from Denis. Ireland produced three clears in round two, so Cian did not have to jump. “We’re so delighted to be here; it’s been a long time since we won here but it was the plan all year to bring the best team here, and thankfully things went our way tonight. Thank you to Mexico and Great Britain for pushing us all the way to the line, and the crowd was unbelievable,” said Irish chef d’equipe Michael Blake.

Read more from the Nations Cup

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.