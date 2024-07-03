



As he gets set to compete in a record-equalling seventh Olympics in Paris, it has been announced that Carl Hester is set to star in a new biopic titled Stride.

The film’s producers Drew Curtis and Richard Conway told Variety that Stride will chronicle Carl’s life, from his modest beginnings on the small Channel Island of Sark to his historic achievements at the London 2012 Olympics.

Carl told H&H the film has been in the making for some time. “Drew and Richard had got in touch with me and we talked about the story years ago,” he said.

“They went to Sark to see what it was like and where I came from and they were really interested and think it’ll pan out to be a really great film.

“The script is written now so we’ll wait and see what happens next – it’s a bit surreal thinking that they’re going to make a movie.

“It took a lot of work but it’s not very often that you look back at your life. Doing something like this and talking about it has brought up everything from my past and made me realise what a great journey it’s been and how lucky I’ve been with all the people I’ve met and places I’ve come to.”

“Carl Hester’s journey has done for dressage what Billy Elliot did for ballet,” Mr Curtis said. “Carl has proven time and time again that he is both an exceptional athlete and, by partnering his legendary horse, Valegro, with Charlotte Dujardin for their Olympic Games debut in 2012, an incredible manager.”

Mr Conway added: “This story combines elements of King Richard and International Velvet. Stride transcends equestrian sports, offering a moving and humble narrative of passion, perseverance, and self-belief that will resonate with a broad audience.”

According to the film’s description, Stride will follow Carl’s career, “from growing up in a single-parent family on Sark… through his formative years of hard work and dedication with the guidance of great mentors to becoming arguably the greatest dressage rider, trainer and owner of all time”.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.