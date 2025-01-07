Top British course-designer for Blenheim Europeans, and other things the horse world is talking about





Mark Phillips to design Blenheim Europeans cross-country

Captain Mark Phillips said he is “honoured’ to have been asked to design the cross-country course for Britain’s home eventing European Championships this year (18-21 September 2025). Mark will be assisted by Blenheim’s long-standing designer David Evans, as well as Helen West and Jay Hambly from the US, as part of the FEI’s plan to develop the skills of up-and-coming designers for the highest level of the sport. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Sad farewell to a former police horse

The Horse Trust has paid tribute to Samson, a courageous 18.2hh “gentle giant” and “real-life unicorn”, who was put down at the age of 24 after his arthritis worsened. The former police horse, who was part of a falconry display team in Hampshire before joining Thames Valley Police aged 12, was described by his rider PC Webb as: “One of our best horses — he was Mr Reliable.” This characterful and charismatic gelding will be much missed by all who knew him.

Meet this 21-year-old grade A showjumper who loves cake

Congratulations to Caltra Minister, a 21-year-old spotted speed demon, who has qualified for the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships. Abi Andrews and her cake-loving jumping superstar won the Diamond qualifier at Duckhurst Farm, Kent, on 29 December, by over a second, from 37 starters. Abi told H&H she tried to semi-retire “Charlie”, also known as Turbo Spots, last summer, without success, as he kept jumping in and out of the field. And having returned to the ring, his favourite treat when he’s performed well is a slice of Victoria sponge.

