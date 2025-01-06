



With its private countryside setting, gorgeous stables, ample acreage and larger-than-full-size arena, this horsey abode is what dreams are made of.

Gibbons Farm is a 26-acre estate set between Beacon’s Bottom and Cadmore End in the Chilterns National Landscape in Buckinghamshire. It’s less than three miles from the centre of the well-resourced village of Stokenchurch, which has a vet practice, shop, pharmacy and coffee shops among other amenities.

The town of High Wycombe is an 18-minute drive from the door. It’s Buckinghamshire’s largest town and is home to attractive parks and the historic Hughenden Manor, home of Victorian Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. The town’s mainline station can whisk you to London in as little as 27 minutes. Other destinations include Birmingham Moor Street (1hr 30minutes) and Oxford (50 minutes).

You also have almost immediate access to the M40 for the M25, London and Birmingham.

Cholsey Farm Riding is on your doorstep (12 minutes) where you can take part in guided and self-guided hacks across their farmland and the Chilterns’ extensive network of bridleways.

Local equestrian centres include Radnage House (9 minutes), Berkshire College of Agriculture (25 minutes) and Cherwell Competition Centre (32 minutes).

Go cross-country schooling at Westwick Hall (50 minutes) or Buckleberry Equestrian (one hour).

Ever fancied using an equine water treadmill? Head to Aqua Equestrian (9 mins).

If you like to hunt, ride out with the Kimblewick.

On the market with Michael Graham Estate Agents, Gibbons Farm is on the market for £3.2m. Let’s take a look around…

You can access the yard from the main long driveway, which has post-and-rail paddocks on either side. Further paddocks surround the farmhouse courtyard.

The stable yard consists of 20 stables housed in five blocks, the principal of which is brick and timber clad. It also has a break room, tack room and living area. A second block faces the principal separated by a courtyard, with the further three accessed by a gate to a hard-standing area. A modern barn roof covers these three blocks.

A 30x60m sand and fibre arena completes the yard, and a lunge ring is close by.

In the farmhouse are four bedrooms; two in the main house, two in the annexe. The ground floor has a kitchen/breakfast room with a terra cotta tiled floor, double butler sink and range cooker, and a sitting/dining room with a brick hearth housing a wood-burning stove. There’s also a cloakroom, a conservatory and a downstairs lavatory.

There are two further barns in the farmhouse courtyard with living accommodation. Barn one is a four-bedroom home – all bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Barn two has three ensuite bedrooms. All living accommodation retains original features such as exposed brick and timber, and has high ceilings typical of barn conversions.

The whole family could move in here! Would you bring yours?

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: