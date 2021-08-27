



Action continued apace in the Equestrian Park at the Tokyo Paralympics, with a gold medal-winning debut, the Brits continuing their run of blistering form, plus huge scores in the grade I. Find out what happened on day two of dressage at the Games...

The Brits’ run of fantastic form at the Tokyo Paralympics continued, with Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus’ grade III individual silver

A 21-year-old Paralympic first-timer thew down a massive score to take home gold on his Games debut aboard his sassy mare

World number one US grade I rider Roxanne Trunnell posted the highest score of the Games so far to bag individual gold

H&H’s horse of the day is the wonderful Dr Doolitte, who is enjoying his competition swansong in Tokyo

In case you missed it…

Sir Lee Pearson sent a heartfelt message of love and acceptance to the world, following his magnificent 12th Paralympic gold medal win

Sophie Wells spoke passionately about the beauty of the horse-human relationship and how important it is for equestrian sport to be a part of the Paralympic movement

