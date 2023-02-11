In full flight: tiny pony and rider take mighty mountain leap





This tiny pony and rider showed their great partnership as they took flight on top of a mountain while following bloodhounds.

Nine-year-old Sienna Curphey and 12hh Conrhenny Alice Springz flew the bank on the Isle of Man on Saturday (4 February).

Mum Cheryl Curphey told H&H her eldest daughter and the locally bred 14-year-old pocket rocket have been together for years, and done everything together.

“She’s a fabulous pony,” she said. “They do everything; hopefully in summer they’ll be doing the area horse trials, and my six-year-old daughter rides Alice too.”

Sienna is a member of the Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club, and she and Alice are frequently out with the Isle of Man Bloodhounds drag hunt. Saturday’s meet was at Triskelion Polo Club, but took in the steep slopes around the village.

“We went up the mountain and it’s quite flat at the top,” said Cheryl, who was on hand to see her daughter and Alice’s flyer. “It was a little wall and bank; I think she banked it and got all four feet off the ground. The view was amazing; the picture was just caught by one of the girls following, and we joked that Alice looks like a broomstick with her tail everywhere!”

Cheryl is chief instructor at the Pony Club branch and has evented to three-star level; Sienna had ridden before she was born, as Cheryl rode till she was eight months’ pregnant, then was back in the saddle on her own as soon as she could walk.

“She had a great time on Saturday, but I think she was exhausted by the end as they covered 10 miles!” Cheryl said. “She’s one of the littlest to go out but they had some fabulous lines.

“I don’t think Alice will ever go anywhere; I’ve got a three-year-old daughter too so I hope she will ride her one day. She’s a character and can be a bit cheeky but she is such a good pony.”

