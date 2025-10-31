Three-time Olympian bows out, HOYS on tv and other things the horse world is talking about

A three-time Olympian bows out
Philippe Rozier, who helped France to team gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is stepping back after 40 years competing at the top level. The 62-year-old’s lengthy resume includes 685 five-star starts, three Olympics, five European Championships, five World Cup Finals and a silver team medal at the 1994 World Equestrian Games. Philippe, who is contesting his final five-star competition this week on home soil at Longines Equita Lyon, said: “I want to make way for the younger generation, while continuing to ride, share my knowledge and fully live this passion that has always driven me. So, I’m not hanging up my saddle, but a new chapter is beginning, with the same enthusiasm and the same love for horses.”
HOYS highlights on Channel 4 this weekend
Equestrians can relive the magic of Horse of the Year Show tomorrow (1 November) at 5.25pm. The coverage will be presented by Matt Baker, international dressage rider Gemma Owen and para dressage rider Tegan Vincent-Cooke. “The broadcast will bring viewers all the highlights, emotion and standout performances from this year’s iconic event – celebrating the very best of equestrian sport,” said a spokesperson for HOYS organisers Grandstand.
Fireworks tips
As bonfire night falls mid-week this year, Wednesday 5 November, it is likely that firework use will occur on the weekends before and after. The period around bonfire night can be extremely stressful for horses and their owners and we’ve pulled together advice from equine vet and founder of VetMedi Charlotte Inness and the British Horse Society to help.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
Celebrities and top riders back call for firework law change – but Government is unmoving
Heartbreak as horse who helped Ireland win historic medal last month dies: ‘I can’t put into words how much he meant’
6 early Black Friday deals I’ve picked out as a horse owner
Celebrating the HOYS supreme in-hand champions 2000–2025
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round