Style awards, major dressage series and international horse trials secure sponsorship deals





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

KBIS to support young equine dressage stars

British Dressage’s (BD) insurance partner KBIS has taken on title sponsorship of its young horse and pony championships.

The 2022 championships feature classes for horses aged four to seven years old, with the pony classes for four- to six-year-olds.

“We are very excited to sponsor the Young Dressage Horse Championships along with the Young Pony Championships,” said KBIS managing director Guy Prest.

“As a highlight in the calendar for so many, we are delighted to be involved and would like to wish all competitors the very best of luck. At KBIS, we endeavour to provide sponsorship at all levels of the sport we love and believe these championships encompass this perfectly for riders, owners, breeders and producers alike.

“Focussing on the health, happiness and longevity of each equine athlete, the values at the core of these championships are synonymous with our own at KBIS. We look forward to watching these talented riders, horses and ponies make their mark on the dressage world.”

Qualifiers start in March, with the young horse semi-finals at Hartpury Festival of Dressage (6-10 July) and Port Royal Equestrian (22-24 July). The pony championships will be held during Hartpury Festival of Dressage and the horse championships at the Le Mieux National Dressage Championships at Somerford Park (15-18 September).

“We’re delighted to have the support of KBIS for this iconic series which so many youngsters have benefited from and given the basis for the careers of leading horses like Valegro, Uthopia and Woodlander Farouche,” said BD training director Harry Payne.

Investec continues support

Wealth management firm Investec is continuing its support of BEDE Events fixtures with title sponsorship of the Saturday of the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (31 March-3 April).

The Nottinghamshire fixture is the first international in Britain’s 2022 eventing calendar, with CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S and CCI4*-S – incorporating the Lycetts Grantham Cup – running alongside national classes.

Investec Saturday will feature the CCI3*-S Investec Bowl, plus intermediate, open intermediate and open intermediate under-21 sections.

“Investec have been much valued and very loyal supporters of our events and we are delighted to have them as title sponsors of Investec Saturday,” said Stuart Buntine of BEDE Events.

“Momentum is now gathering pace and we are looking forward to a fantastic three days in the stunning surrounds of the Thoresby Estate and the Thoresby Hall Hotel.”

Andrew Ryde, of Investec, added: “We have sponsored and supported at BEDE Events for nearly five years now and are really looking forward to the Eventing Spring Carnival.

“It is an excellent venue in a fantastic setting and everyone is welcome to come and see us for drinks in the Investec marquee on the cross-country course, where we will also have livestream coverage.

“Being based in Sheffield we have the opportunity to reach out to existing and potential new clients in a superb, social occasion which everyone can enjoy.”

Never Fully Dressed sponsor style awards

Online fashion retailer Never Fully Dressed is sponsoring the style awards on ladies’ day (8 April) at the 2022 Randox Grand National Festival.

The brand is offering a £500 voucher to the winner, a £250 voucher to the runner-up, and a £100 voucher to third place.

These vouchers are in addition to other style award prizes, which include up to £5,000 cash, a staycation break with Iconic Luxury hotels and dinner and drinks for two at The Art School in Liverpool.

“Renowned for our bold, standout prints and multi wear styles, Never Fully Dressed is a brand that empowers women to feel good and what better way to do that than dressing up for the races,” said Never Fully Dressed’s press and marketing manager, Jemma Parker.

“Randox Ladies Day is especially exciting for us and we can’t wait to to inject colour, fun and sass into such a special occasion.”

The brand has also released a race day edit at neverfullydressed.co.uk

Will Rawlin joins Hi Form

Equestrian nutrition specialists Hi Form has signed a sponsorship deal with British five-star event rider Will Rawlin.

Will approached Hi Form when he was struggling to keep condition on one of his horses. He was pleased with the results, and moved all 10 of his horses on to Hi Form supplements two months later.

“Hi Form have so much knowledge and experience, they offer huge support to my team at Will Rawlin Eventing,” said Will.

“Their dedication and commitment to my horse’s welfare and health is so reassuring. I have absolute faith in the products, and their support.”

A Hi Form spokesman added: “We don’t offer a quick fix, we offer a way to maintain health and wellbeing that is economical, sustainable and visibly effective.”

Support for WellChild

WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, will be the official charity partner of the Cheltenham Festival (15-18 March) again in 2022.

The Cheltenham-based charity helps children and young people living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive, properly supported at home with their families.

It was official charity partner to the Festival for the first time in 2021.

“We would like to thank the Jockey Club and everyone involved with the Festival for the energy, enthusiasm and hard work they have put into including WellChild in this year’s event and supporting our work with seriously ill children and their families across the UK,” said WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer.

“In fact, we would like to thank the entire racing community – from owners, trainers and jockeys through to racing fans everywhere — for the huge boost they are giving to families with complex needs children. Times are very tough for the families that WellChild support and those difficult days look set to continue. Thanks to you we can offer hope and practical help to them as they carry on the struggle to give their children the very best chance to thrive.”

The horse walkway will be renamed the WellChild Walkway for 2022. Cheltenham Gold Cup sponsor Boodles is also donating a piece of its signature “radiance” diamond jewellery to auction in aid of the charity, while Cheltenham style ambassador Rosie Tapner is working with John Lewis to style a WellChild mum to ensure she and her family are raceday ready.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.