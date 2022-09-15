The World Championships are go, and other things the horse world is talking about





Worlds in motion

The action at the World Eventing Championships kicks off in Pratoni del Vivaro today (15 September), and Britain go into the competition as reigning world, European and Olympic champions. Find out who H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome predicts will be on the team and individual podiums, what happened at the first trot-up and what’s in store on Giuseppe della Chiesa’s cross-country course.

Keep up with all the action from Pratoni

National pride

The World Championships is not the only major event taking place this week; both Blenheim Horse Trials and the Lemieux National Dressage Championships also start today, with more than 700 combinations due to come down the centre line at Somerford Park, Cheshire from 15-18 September. The nationals is always the highlight of the British dressage calendar, and we’ve rounded up six reasons why you should be particularly excited about this year’s show…

Watch our Olympic and World Championship riders in action on home soil

Horse-walker product recall

A make of horse-walker has been removed from the market as it presents “risk of serious or fatal injury”. The Claydon Horse Exercisers Derby and Stoneleigh models have been withdrawn and users contacted by the manufacturer to inform them of the risks. The Government Office for Product Safety and Standards published the product safety report, explaining that: “The product presents a serious risk of injuries.” The Derby and Stoneleigh models, supplied from the early 1980s, have machinery comprising four powered rotating “pushers” turning in a circle between inner and outer fences, with an access gate to load and unload the horses.

Read about the issues and the ‘corrective measures’ taken

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.