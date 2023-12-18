The thrill of jumping that terrifying red wall, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Guy’s record fifth London puissance win

Guy Williams has become the only rider to have won the London International Horse Show puissance five times, clearing 2.18m on Mr Blue Sky UK, the combination’s third London crown in a row.

The ExCeL was treated to a nail-biter of a competition as the 12 starters were whittled down to three in the final round. Guy and Caroline Phillips’ superstar 14-year-old, who has won nine international puissance with Guy, including four at London, were the first combination to go in round five, and they took on the wall as if it were three feet lower, and as if they could have cleared a foot higher.

2. ‘It looks ridiculous!’

Gemma Stevens had been “dreaming of nothing but puissance walls” for the last fortnight – but now she’s cleared one, she “can’t wait to have another go”. The world team gold medal-winning eventer jumped in the LeMieux puissance at the London International Horse Show (15 December), on Envoy Merelsnest Z, who she also jumped in the Hickstead Derby this year.

Gemma told H&H a fortnight ago that she was “terrified” at the thought of tackling her first puissance, but she and 10-year-old stallion “Dime Bar” sailed over the wall at 1.80m in the first round, then just clipped out a brick in round two.

3. John Whitaker shows youngsters how it’s done

The legendary John Whitaker showed the “young speed merchants” how it’s done to win the Santa Stakes – and said winning at the London International Horse Show never gets old. John and HH Prince Torki bin Mohammed Al Saud’s Sharid were the only combination to jump off clear in the 1.50m class, beating Scott Brash and Hello Mr President’s turbo-powered but four-fault round into second place.

