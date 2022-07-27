The return of the Royal International, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. It’s back!

The first full Longines Royal International Horse Show since 2019 has kicked off at Hickstead, and it promises to be a stonker. H&H has a team of reporters on site as the show returns to its pre-Covid format including hosting the Longines King George V Gold Cup, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. There is also top showing action, as the best horses and ponies from across the country come forward in a huge array of classes culminating in the prestigious supreme championships on Sunday (31 July).

2. A legend returns

Those who are at Hickstead will have the chance to see showjumping legend Ludger Beerbaum representing his country for the first time since his retirement from the German team six years ago — and for one day only. Ludger will ride his top horse Mila, with Marcus Ehning, Tobias Meyer, Sven Schlusselburg and the Beerbaum Stables rider Philipp Weishaupt, in the Nations Cup on Friday (29 July).

3. The best young talent in Europe

The RIHS is far from the only top event to follow over the next few days. This week, Europe’s best young riders and juniors will be at Hartpury for their annual FEI championships, in dressage and eventing. Among those to watch are 2021 junior silver medallist Annabella Pidgley, hoping to go one better this year on home ground, and Tina Cook’s daughter Isabelle, who riding Mexican Law, could well shine at junior level.

