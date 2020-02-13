The Princess Royal’s former charger retires aged 24

The Horse Trust has welcomed the arrival of a royal “VIP” resident, who has retired to the charity aged 24.

Elizabeth, named after The Queen, retired from the Household Cavalry after 16 years in service.

A spokesman for the Horse Trust said the 16.2hh “VIP” mare had a very important job during her career acting as the Princess Royal’s charger.

“Elizabeth was ridden by the Princess Royal on special occasions such as The Queen’s Birthday Parade, in one of the princess’ military roles as Colonel in Chief of the Blues and Royals,” she said.

“Throughout her career Elizabeth has also taken part in state and ceremonial duties such as the royal wedding in 2011, The Queen’s diamond jubilee parade, the Major General’s inspections and the state openings of Parliament. It was said that being such a good looking horse, she was always admired by the public on parades.”

The spokesman added the “striking” mare was known for being kind and gentle and spent many years teaching new recruits, including those who had never been on a horse before.

“Elizabeth is a much-loved horse who will be greatly missed by all at the Household Cavalry, but a well-earned retirement calls and we are honoured to have her with us,” she said.

“This lovely lady has settled in really well to her new life in the Chiltern Hills and long may that continue. She has already been reunited with a former riding master at the Household Cavalry, Mark Avison, our equine care director. He rode her on his last ever parade in the Army. Of course being lucky enough to have the Princess Royal as our patron means we are sure there will be a royal reunion not too far off.”

Chief executive of the Horse Trust Jeanette Allen told H&H the charity are thrilled to care for Elizabeth in her retirement.

“We can’t wait for our patron to be reunited with her, if she recognises her former charger through the new muddy woolly look,” said Jeanette. “Elizabeth has been on parade here helping us to celebrate our 125th anniversary – she’s become part of our family and we are in love with this gentle, stunning mare already.”

