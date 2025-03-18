The Olympic medallist running a marathon to support Saffron Cresswell, the Olympic horse competing with a new young rider, and other things the horse world is talking about





Ros Canter to run London marathon for Saffron Cresswell

Olympic gold medallist Ros Canter is going to run the London Marathon in support of her friend Saffron Cresswell, who was paralysed in a cross-country fall at Bramham last June.

The friends had intended to run the marathon together, both entering the ballot before Saffron’s fall. After Saffron sustained damage to her spinal cord, Ros chose to run in aid of Spinal Research – whose goal is to restore movement for people with spinal cord injuries.

Ros was a keen runner growing up and says: “After Saffron’s accident I really wanted to do something to support her and to raise money and awareness around spinal cord injuries. Saffron is absolutely incredible. I have nothing but admiration and respect for how she has been able to pick herself and look forward to new challenges. She’s exceptional and a real inspiration.”

Top event horses who have moved homes

With the eventing season under way, Pippa Roome took a look at which top and promising horses have moved to new homes and riders this year. The most notable is Olympic team silver medallist Ride For Thais Chaman Dumontceau moving from France’s Stephane Landois to young British rider Elizabeth Barratt.

Thaïs Méheust, who previously rode the now 13-year-old grey, lost her life in a fall eventing the horse in 2019, after which her friend Stephane took on the ride. The pair fulfilled an emotional dream when they took team silver and were 14th individually at the Paris Olympics last year.

Now owned by Barratt Eventing, Ride For Thais Chaman Dumontceau is competing with 19-year-old Elizabeth – the pair winning an open novice at Tweseldown on 9 March.

A property giving you more for your money

A fenland equestrian home has come onto the market with a 20x60m outdoor arena, stables and ample paddocks for your own horses and a three-bedroom bungalow for you. Mulberry Farm is on a private road a four-minute drive from Chatteris town centre and 19 minutes from Ely. It looks to be a bargain at £685,000.

