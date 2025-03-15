Three eventers who’ve joined new riders this winter – including a Paris Olympic medallist





New season, new rides… it’s always fascinating to see which event horses have switched jockeys over the winter. Perhaps the highest profile move this year has been the transfer of Ride For Thais Chaman Dumontceau from France’s Stephane Landois to young British rider Elizabeth Barratt.

The 13-year-old grey’s story is an emotional one as his former pilot, Thaïs Méheust, lost her life in a fall eventing this horse in 2019, after which her friend Stephane took on the ride. The pair fulfilled a dream when they took team silver and were 14th individually at the Paris Olympics last year.

Now running under the ownership of Barratt Eventing, Ride For Thais Chaman Dumontceau starts a new chapter with 19-year-old Elizabeth. After some showjumping practice in Spain in January and February, the pair couldn’t have made a better start to their eventing careers together, with a win in an open novice at Tweseldown on 9 March.

Elizabeth has experience in taking on more established horses – she won the young rider CCI3*-S at Cornbury in 2023 on Dargun, who had been Emily King’s partner in winning the Bramham Horse Trials under-25 championship in 2018. She has also had the ride since last summer on SAP Talisman, previously a championship horse for Ireland’s Sam Watson.

Joining the Townend stable

Another new partnership who’ve started 2025 with a win are Oliver Townend and Dromgurrihy Gold, who took the intermediate at Poplar Park on 1 March. Michael McGrath’s nine-year-old son of Royal Concorde was previously piloted by Jonelle and then Tim Price, competing up to four-star with Tim last year.

“I’m excited by him – he feels like he could be a very nice horse in the future,” said Oliver after the pair’s Poplar win.

Dromgurrihy Gold went on to finish second in an open intermediate at Riseholme College Lincoln on 15 March. Oliver plans to target securing a spring four-star long qualification.

Bred in the purple

Look out too for Kinda Corvette, an eight-year-old in advanced points – the Diarado son has been bought by The Sue Davies Fund for world champion Yasmin Ingham to ride, in a deal brokered through Uptown Eventing.

The horse was bred by five-star rider Kylie Roddy, out of Cosette II, a Jaguar Mail daughter of Fachoudette, the mare Georgie Dalton (née Davies) rode in young riders alongside Kylie and at the senior Europeans.

Kinda Corvette started his career with Kylie and then spent a couple of seasons owned by Luana Edge and ridden by Dani Evans, who made the difficult decision they would sell the horse to the right rider.

“I am delighted to have produced him this far and for ‘Corey’ to go to one of the best riders in the world is an honour for me. I hope he will make it onto teams as we know he has all the ability and scope to be a successful five-star and team horse,” said Dani.

Yasmin, who has had two steady runs on Kinda Corvette at Poplar Park in the open novice and Tweseldown in the open intermediate, added: “I’m so excited to form a partnership with Corey – he’s a horse I’ve admired with Dani, she’s done a fantastic job producing him and I feel exceptionally lucky to be riding him. He’s the full package and I’m looking forward to getting to know him this season.”

Kylie said: “As a breeder this really is what dreams are made of. Corey was one of the most balanced foals I have ever seen. At the grand age of three days old he had clean changes and cadence that gave him the wow factor. A massive thank you must go to Dani Evans for looking after him and doing such a good job – I burst with pride every time I watch him. I for one can’t wait to watch how his future unfolds.”

