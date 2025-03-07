



Nooney Blue, who launched the career of Belgian championship ride Lara de Liedekerke-Meier, was put down yesterday (6 March), aged 28.

“Today it was a quiet day, blue sky and sun was out. Nooney Blue took her last breath. It’s always difficult to let a horse go but without Nooney I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Lara.

She explained that Nooney was her partner at her “first international, first junior, young rider and senior championships, first Boekelo, first Aachen, first international win, first four-star win… she was the dam of my first ever five-star winner Hooney D’Arville, but also Kiarado D’Arville and La La Land”.

“She didn’t suffer – she was loved until her last breath and I told her how much I was thankful we crossed paths 23 years ago… thank you Nooney for making so many of my dreams true,” she said

Nooney Blue was owned by Lara’s mother Barbara. The grey and Lara were sixth individually at two junior European Championships, taking team bronze in 2005 at Saumur, and 12th and fourth at young rider Europeans.

The pair went on to contest two senior championships together, the 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky and the 2011 Europeans at Luhmühlen.

They also won the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Feldbach, Austria, in 2011.

Lara won her first CCI5* title at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year on Nooney’s daughter Hooney D’Arville. Her son Kiarado D’Arville already has seven international wins to his name, and her eight-year-old grey daughter La La Land D’Arville has two international victories on her CV.

Nooney was bred by Ludivine Mandron, who also paid tribute to the mare: “My very first baby born 28 years ago… So proud of all that she accomplished, her legacy is unparalleled. Thank you Lara de Liedekerke and your family for your trust 23 years ago and even more for the great life and retirement you offered her. Fly high Nooney Blue.”

