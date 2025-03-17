



This fenland horsey home has an immaculate 20x60m, smart stables and plenty of paddock space for your horses and a cosy, three-bed bungalow for you. If you like it now, wait til I tell you how much it’s on for!

Mulberry Farm is tucked away down a private road. It’s just a four-minute drive from Chatteris town centre and 19 minutes from the historic town of Ely.

The county and university town of Cambridge is 50 minutes away by car.

The area is well served by equestrian centres, including Witcham EC (9 minutes), Fenland EC (20 minutes) and Ely Eventing Centre (23 minutes), which is home to Little Downham Horse Trials.

Further afield you’ll find Grey Fern Park EC (30 minutes) and Forest Edge Arena (45 minutes).

Racing fans can enjoy a day out at the unofficial racehorse capital of Newmarket (50 minutes) or closer to home at Huntingdon (33 minutes). Or, if point-to-pointing is your thing, head to Horseheath (58 minutes).

Fancy a day out hunting? Get your fix with the West Norfolk, Fitzwilliam or Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace.

Isle Veterinary Group is your local equine practice and, should you ever need them, the experts at Rossdales Equine Hospital are just 35 minutes away.

Mulberry Farm is on the market with Rural Scene and has a guide price of £685,000. Let’s take a look around…

Let’s kick things off with the 60x20m arena. It’s floodlit and has a tidy post-and-rail border.

The timber stables are just beyond the school gate and set on a concrete yard. There’s also a hay barn and feed/tack room in the L-shaped block. There’s mains electricity and water, with auto drinkers in each of the three stables. Plus, there’s an additional outbuilding with four sets of double doors to the front and a tack room with a pedestrian door to the rear. You’ll find ample space for horsebox parking and a designated space for a muck trailer.

The grazing land is laid out on either side of the driveway and is divided with post-and-rail and electric fencing.

That gardens sit to the front of the property, mainly laid to lawn with a mixture of mature tress, a patio area, a raised vegetable bed and two greenhouses. There is also a pond.

The three-bedroom bungalow is double-glazed throughout with oil-fired central heating. The utility leads to the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of base and wall units including an electric oven with a hob and a one-and-a-half bowl sink. There is also a WC off the kitchen.

The kitchen leads to the sun room, which has a door leading to the gardens. It overlooks the front paddock.

The inner hallways gives access to the three bedrooms and a large lounge/diner. It has a solid fuel burner on a tiled hearth and double doors to the rear garden.

