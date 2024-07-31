‘She’d have loved this day’: Olympic medal in honour of horse’s former rider killed in fall





French eventer Stephane Landois not only realised his own dream by helping France to team eventing silver at the Paris Olympics on Monday (29 July).

He was also fulfilling the ambition of his friend, Charman Dumontceau’s former rider Thaïs Meheust, who died in a cross-country fall five years ago.

Thaïs, who had won medals at pony, junior and young rider European Championships, died at le Pin au Haras, Normandy, in September 2019. The 22-year-old, who was also a law student was riding the Selle Francais gelding in the seven-year-old French championships when he fell at the second fence.

Stephane coached Thaïs at her parents’ Normandy yard, and they had become friends.

“Her dream was to reach the Olympics with this horse,” Stephane said.

“When I took him over, I immediately set myself that same goal but, in fact, I was thinking about it without believing in it, and then we climbed the steps little by little and the horse showed me that he wanted it, too.”

Stephane and Charman Dumontceau were on the French team that won bronze at last year’s European Championships and both were making their Olympic debut at this home Games. They scored 24.4 for dressage in Versailles, adding just 2.8 time-penalties across country and lowering one rail in the showjumping, adding 0.4 time-faults, to finish 14th individually.

“I’m very proud, and I think Thais would have loved this day, and she would be happy to see her mum smiling,” he said.

