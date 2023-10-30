The Olympic contenders who won’t now be auctioned but are still for sale, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Olympic prospects will no longer be up for auction

Sportpferde Galleria has withdrawn three potential Olympic horses – Galleria’s Bohemian, Rossetti and Vincent Maranello – from a proposed auction after backlash. The German company had been hoping to arrange a sale before the 15 January 2024 deadline on horse nationality changes for the Olympics – a representative told H&H that with this date approaching, and the age of the horses, now was the best time to make a sale.

Bohemian’s current rider, Patrik Kittel, said he had heard there was to be an online auction. “Poor Bohemian… [I’ve] been really working to try to save him from this with sponsors or to find him a good home,” he said. “They asked me if [I] wanted to do the auction but even the thought of having lots of people riding Bo, [who] is super sensitive, made me feel sick.”

The Galleria Sportpferde representative had no comment on Patrik’s post but told H&H: “We never want anything bad for our horses.”

2. Ros Canter’s incredible second five-star win of 2023

Ros Canter has rounded off an incredible year with another five-star win when she topped the Pau Horse Trials results with Izilot DHI. “He’s an amazing horse, one of the best in the world I think,” said Ros.

Ros and 10-year-old Izilot DHI, who she owns with Alex Moody, could afford one fence down as they entered the showjumping arena on the final day – but it was not needed. They brought home the goods, with a clear jumping round that collected just 1.2 time-penalties, to finish the competition on 28.7.

3. The property readers are eyeing-up this week

Godrewaun is on the edge of the village of Upper Brynamman in Carmarthenshire, Wales. This three-bed home with stables, an arena, grazing and a ‘mountain’ view for just £565,000 has caught many horse lovers’ attention.

