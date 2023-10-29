



Godrewaun is on the edge of the village of Upper Brynamman in Carmarthenshire, Wales. It is seven-and-a-half miles from the town of Ammanford, eight miles from Pontardawe and 17 miles from the city of Swansea. Junction 45 of the M4 is 12.5 miles from the front door.

Local equestrian centres include Fedw EC (21 miles), Lluest Equine Centre (57 miles), and Oaktree Equestrian (12 miles).

Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 18 miles away, should you need veterinary assistance. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with either the Llandeilo Farmers or the Sennybridge Farmers.

Godrewaun is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £565,000. Let’s take a look around…

Beyond the garden lies the stable yard, which has two loose boxes and a foaling box, plus a tack room, hay store and double garage with a toilet.

There is also an arena, which is post and railed with a woodchip surface – it measures approximately 44x22m. The land is around four acres.

The property has a gravelled drive off the village road with a gated entrance and plenty of parking. There is a front garden, plus further garden areas to the side and rear containing a garden shed, greenhouse, fish pond, lawn and a number of fruit trees including apple, plum, pear, damson and cherry.

The detached house has oil-fired central heating and double glazed windows. The main entrance is through a side door into the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of built-in units.

There is a door from the kitchen into the dining room, which has a wooden floor and access through to the utility room. There is also a separate cloakroom with toilet.

Also on the ground floor is the sitting room, which has two windows and the front door.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, the largest of which has a walk-in wardrobe, shower cubicle and views over the stable yard and paddocks to the Black Mountain beyond.

The family bathroom has a panelled bath, toilet, hand basin and fully tiled walls.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.