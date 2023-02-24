The loss of a major local venue, Britain’s EHV measures and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The closure of a major livery yard and competition venue

A petition has been launched to try to save Harold’s Park Farm in Nazeing, Essex, which is facing closure. The much-loved yard is home to 90 horses and has indoor and outdoor arenas, a cross-country-course and 800 acres of equestrian and agricultural land. The Mackie family had been tenants of the farm for years, renting it from CBF Funds Trustee Ltd, a fund managed for Church of England investors. A spokesman for CCLA, which manages the fund, told H&H that since George Mackie died in 2020, “discussions have been ongoing with George’s family regarding the future management of the farm”, and as a result, the family is to leave. Liveries and competitors have spoken out about the closure, describing it as a “massive loss”.

2. British horses returning from shows affected by EHV

All horses returning to Britain from shows in Lier, Belgium, and Oliva Nova, Spain, will be temporarily banned from competing as a result of confirmed cases of equine herpes virus (EHV-1) in Europe. H&H reported yesterday that four horses at the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour and one at Lier had tested positive for the virus. The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) and British Showjumping have now announced measures to protect horses in this country.

“All horses returning to the UK from these shows from 00.01hrs on Saturday, 18 February will be required to isolate and will not be allowed to attend any national competitions until a period of isolation of 21 days is completed or they have undertaken laboratory tests which confirm negative results,” a BEVA statement said.

3. Grocery-delivering robots behaving around horses

The British Horse Society (BHS) is working with autonomous delivery company Starship Technologies to ensure their robots are establishing “correct robot behaviour” around horses. The robots, which are becoming a “common sight” in Cambridge, Cambourne, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bedford and Leeds, are used to carry out deliveries for retailers including Tesco and Co-op. Riders are being encouraged to report their interactions – positive or negative – with the BHS “Horse i app” so data can be gathered and “safe robot behaviour” can be developed. Starship Technologies is also offering familiarisation sessions for riders in the Cambourne area to allow horses to become “better acquainted” with the robots.

