The late Queen’s pony Emma takes centre stage – and eats grass – in new celebrity role





The late Queen’s last and much-loved Fell pony Carltonlima Emma took up a celebrity role at Guards Polo Club on Sunday (10 September).

The 27-year-old mare, who was seen standing by the Long Walk at Windsor Castle a year ago as Her Majesty’s funeral cortege made its final journey, led the teams out for the final of the Major General’s Cup.

A spokesman for the polo club said Emma seemed to enjoy her day – especially tucking into the grass on the polo field.

“Emma was accompanied on the polo field by Terry Pendry CVO, BEM, the former stud groom and manager to Her late Majesty at Windsor Castle.

“In addition to Emma’s leading out of the teams in the polo final, members of Guards Polo Club and visitors to the Club on the day were able to meet Emma and have their photograph taken with her. She seemed very relaxed in this new role – she was more interested in eating the grass on the Queen’s Ground!”

The spokesman added: “Emma is currently participating in the Fell Pony Society’s Queen Elizabeth ll Memorial Challenge which will celebrate the life of our late Queen. Entrants are invited to compete 96 miles, one for each year of The late Queen’s life with their Fell ponies.”

Stable Cottage beat Sladmore 4-3 to win the Major General’s Cup on The Queen’s Ground. The most valuable player award went to Alexander Nix and the best playing pony was Mantecol owned by Charlie Wooldridge and Antony Fanshawe.

Guards also welcomed another special guest – Juno, the Household Cavalry’s first female drum horse; the Household Cavalry team beat the Porto Ronco Dogs 6-3 in the Wooden Spoon.

