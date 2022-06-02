The joys of spring: watch ‘miracle’ foal enjoy his first time on grass following difficult start





A “miracle” foal and his mother who both overcame difficulties – including the mare being struck by a car while pregnant – are now enjoying time out together “frolicking” in the sunshine.

In February the Hackney-type mare was found in a “terrible state” stuck in railings on a central reservation in Essex. She had suffered a broken nose and chest injuries, and although she was microchipped, her owner’s details were not registered so they could not be identified.

The mare, who has since been named Majesty in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, was taken to a private boarding establishment where she began her initial recovery, but after it was found that she was in foal she was taken into the care of Redwings.

Majesty recovered from her injuries and eight weeks later welcomed a colt, named Monarch. The foal had a difficult start as he struggled to feed, but two months on Monarch has become stronger and the charity have shared footage of the pair enjoying their first time out on grass together.

Redwings vet Nicola Berryman said it was wonderful to see Majesty and Monarch doing so well after all that the mare went through, and the “tricky” start the pair had when Monarch was born.

“They had some initial problems with him feeding and needed a little bit of extra help and support, which does sometimes happen with the mares who come into us in foal,” she said.

“We don’t know who the father is but it’s clear he was a big horse as Monarch is huge. He’s a strapping boy, who’s growing quickly and will soon tower over his mum. We were all overjoyed when Monarch was born, and we know those who have followed their story so far will love to see them galloping together and frolicking in their new field.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.